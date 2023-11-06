Register
A very special guest will be spreading some early Christmas cheer at the Food and Gift Fair at the Lincolnshire Showground.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:18 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:18 GMT
Santa Claus will be meeting children at the Food & Gift Fair at the Lincolnshire Showground

Santa Claus will be meeting children at the two-day event on Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26.

As well as receiving a small gift, children will be able to enjoy a glass of milk and a cookie while listening to Santa read a Christmas-themed story. There’ll also be the chance to have a photo taken with the big man himself.

Charlotte Powell, Lincolnshire Agricultural Society chief executive, said: “Storytime with Santa is a lovely new experience for this year and we’re very grateful to our sponsors Gadsby’s Bakery, Flames of Lincoln, Flowers by Suzanne and Blue Diamond for helping us to make this happen.

“We anticipate the chance to meet Santa will be extremely popular and places are limited so I would advise anyone interested to go online and book their tickets as soon as possible.

“Of course, if you don’t manage to book a place there’s still lots more for our younger visitors to do, including making Christmas tree decorations and tree-shaped pizzas in Santa’s Workshop and Bakehouse.

“We really do have a Christmas cracker of an event lined up this year so please come along and join in the fun. It’s the perfect way to get into the festive spirit.”

Adults will also have the opportunity to get creative with the floristry team from the Lincolnshire Co-op who will be teaching people how to make door swags, table arrangements and wreaths.

All materials are provided, and participants will receive a free mince pie and a drink.

Tickets for the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair cost £5.50 , in advance from www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/food-gift or £7 on the door. Children under five and parking are free.

Tickets for Storytime with Santa cost £8 per child. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

One adult is free, and tickets for additional adults cost £3 each. Adult workshop prices start from £40.50.

All tickets are subject to a booking fee.

For more information, please visit lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/food-gift.

