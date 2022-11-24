Santa comes to Trusthorpe for Christmas fayre

More than £370 has been raised by festive well-wishers – and Santa – in Trusthorpe.

Tizzy Brooks and Julie Whiley with some of their cork based Christmas decorations.. Photos: Chris Frear

The committee of the newly reopened Trusthorpe village hall has wanted the hall to become the hub of the community, and they’ve been true to their word as many people attended their Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 18.

There were 15 craft stalls by local businesses and makers, as well as a Santa’s Grotto where excited children got to meet the man himself and receive a present, and a big raffle and tombola as well as refreshments for well-wishers, and Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea Town Crier David Summers paid a visit as well to officially open the fayre at 10am.

Advertisement

Spokesman Kim Parrinder said the hall was “packed” and the event had gone really well:

Children got to meet Santa at Trusthorpe's Christmas fayre.

Advertisement

"We’re really pleased with how it went, we had loads of people there and it was fantastic.”

Overall the Christmas fayre raised £375 which will go towards the village hall committee’s work in the community, including the continuation of their warm space, which will be held every Monday until March 2023.

Advertisement

At these events, guests can keep warm from 10am to 3pm and enjoy refreshments and a light lunch of freshly made soup and a dessert, as well as enjoying the provided games, puzzles and books which were donated by the public following a shout-out from the committee.

At their recent warm space on Monday November 21, Kim said the word of their warm space is spreading as they had around 30 people come to enjoy the warmth of their hall and some hot soup – so much so that they ran out of soup and pudding!

Advertisement

Elaine Fox demonstrates spinning wool.