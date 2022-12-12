Santa Claus is coming to town – including Tattershall, Coningsby and Mareham le Fen.

The remaining Santa Sleigh dates and times.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club have been bringing Santa’s sleigh out once again for the festive season, and he is due to continue his rounds this week and next in the run up to Christmas.

The sleigh will be starting its route in each locations at 5.30pm each night (routes are listed in the image above), and the Lion Elves will be knocking on doors to let people know that the sleigh is in the street with an invitation to come out and see Santa.

A spokesman for the Lions said: “Lions are all volunteers and have families and sometimes elf power issues or the weather can mean we have to make last minute changes to our nightly schedule, so we encourage people to monitor our Facebook page for any such last minute changes.

Santa with Sophie Hearth, 5, at Coningsby.

"If we miss a night we will do our best to play catch up on another night or day.“For DBS reasons we are not allowed to photo children on the sleigh but we do ask parents/guardians/accompanying adults, if they are happy to, to send in photos to the Lions FB page here.“We look forward to bringing some festive cheer to children of all ages!”

Santa with Esmay King, 6, and Lions pictured from left, Jackie Jewell and Jenny Ward.

Lions Left to right- Chris Capes, Nigel Peart, Neal Marshall (santa), Judy Gibbons, Jeff Pitcock on the sleigh route in Coningsby.

Santa on his sleigh in Coningsby.

