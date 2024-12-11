Santa heads for charity Christmas market in Ingoldmells
A two-day Christmas market in Ingoldmells will feature a visit from Santa.
The festive event is being held at the Royal Arthur Centre and TLC car park on Saturday and Sunday.
It has been organised by Jack and Jordan Howe of Fabulous Floorings on Sea Lane.
The chosen charity to benefit is VHL UK (Von-hippel Lindau Disease).
Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors and cysts to form in various parts of the body:
The market at the market at TLC carpark in Sea Lane and the Royal Arthur Hall on Skegness Road takes place from 10am.
