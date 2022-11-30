Little ones desperate for a glimpse of Father Christmas need look no further than their front doors as the big man himself is coming to Coningsby and other surrounding villages.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club will be bringing Santa’s sleigh to Conignsby, Tattershall and Mareham le Fen.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club will be bringing Santa’s sleigh out once again for the festive season, and he is due to begin his rounds tomorrow night (Thursday December 1).

The sleigh will be starting its route in each locations at 5.30pm each night (routes are listed in the image above), and the Lion Elves will be knocking on doors to let people know that the sleigh is in the street with an invitation to come out and see Santa.

A spokesman for the Lions said: “Lions are all volunteers and have families and sometimes elf power issues or the weather can mean we have to make last minute changes to our nightly schedule, so we encourage people to monitor our Facebook page for any such last minute changes.