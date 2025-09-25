Santa is on his way to garden centre near you

British Garden Centres are launching their Christmas shops around the county.

The most magical time of the year is on its way to a garden centre near you – and you might even catch an early glimpse of Santa.

British Garden Centres at Louth, Horncastle, Chapel St Leonards and Woodthorpe Garden Centre have been preparing to launch their Christmas Departments.

Special opening events are taking place on various dates starting this weekend, September 27, in Horncastle.

The centres are pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebrations bigger and brighter than ever. From enchanting decorations to festive family fun, the launch weekend promises to be the perfect start to your Christmas countdown.

Shoppers will be among the first to explore the exclusive new additions to the popular Fern Christmas and Lighting range, available only at British Garden Centres. This year’s collection is bigger and better than ever. It features stunning decorations, dazzling lights, and beautiful home accessories, designed to help you transform every corner of your home and make magical memories with family and friends at a great price.

Beyond Christmas décor, the Garden Centres are a treasure trove of gift inspiration.

To celebrate the launch weekend, Family Card holders will enjoy an exclusive 15% off our Christmas range, including decorations, artificial trees, lights, cards, and wrapping paper. Whether you dream of a cosy traditional Christmas or a sparkling modern look, there’s something to suit every taste both indoors and outdoors. If you are not a Family Card member, do not worry; you can sign up in-store on the day.

The festivities don’t end there; bookings are now open for much loved Christmas events and experiences. From indulgent festive dining to magical meet-and-greet experiences with Santa, families can create unforgettable moments together this season.

For full details and booking, visit the British Garden Centres website at www.britishgardencentres.com/events.