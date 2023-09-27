Sanyukta Shrestha's unique designs showcased at London Fashion Week by supermodel Ellie Goldstein

A Hagworthingham-based designer has now had her stunning gowns worn at London Fashion Week by a pioneering supermodel.

British Vogue cover girl Ellie Goldstein wearing a red Sanyukta Shrestha eco gown.

Multi-award winning designer Sanyukta Shrestha showcased her sustainable key pieces from ‘Spring Summer 2024’ through the models with ‘unique abilities’ during London Fashion Week 2023 in September.

The inclusive fashion show, organised by LONDON Represents, aims to champion disabled, Non-Binary, and Trans UK Models, and recent British Vogue cover girl Ellie Goldstein, the first supermodel with Down Syndrome, walked the runway wearing a red, handcrafted Sanyukta Shrestha eco gown that was meticulously handcrafted by empowering women through Sustainable projects with recycled waste offcuts otherwise would have landed on landfills.

Ellie posted to her 89K Instagram followers ‘Last Night! What a beautiful couture dress @sanyuktashrestha thank you @london_represents for this opportunity @londondonfashionweek @zebedeetalent and all the team @channel4 for filming me!’

Jasroop Singh wearing Sanyukta Shrestha's forest green gown with yellow cape made from recycled PE bottles and hand-spun, hand-weaved bamboo.

Sanyukta Shrestha said: “The way we perceive disabilities lie on eyes of beholders. For me how I see disability as unique and special ability. By merging sustainability, inclusivity and embracing all our differences, we celebrate

mother nature and humanity in a wholesome way, and our brand always strives to embrace this beauty as our collection evolve each time.”

The other exciting eco piece from Sanyukta’s Spring Summer 2024 at London Fashion Week was showcased by model Jasroop Singh, who has the chronic autoimmune skin condition vitiligo.

Jasroop’s runway look was a forest-green gown with a yellow cape made from recycled PE bottles and hand-spun and hand-weaved bamboo, created through sustainable development projects to empower deprived women in the villages of Nepal.

Ellie's Instagram post thanking @sanyuktashrestha

Sanyukta added: “As an ethical brand we celebrate women of every age, colour, size, religion, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation or any backgrounds through our sustainable creations.

"It is important to raise awareness among people in this fast world that ‘beauty is within, not outside’ and ‘sustainability is a journey, not a destination’.