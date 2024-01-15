Sarah’s exercise paddock for dogs proving popular

A Sleaford area woman has opened an exercise paddock for dogs to meet a rise in demand for the space.

Sarah Gleave opened Meg K9 paddock on land she owns at Metheringham Heath and says she is helping to meet the demand as dog owners are becoming more aware of their pet’s mental as well as physical needs.

Many canines were unable to socialise with other dogs during Covid lockdown periods, but there has been growing concern about dog theft.

With reports of dogs attacking other dogs in recent years there is also greater awareness of social anxiety issues in dogs. Managers of public parks and open spaces are taking a tougher stance about keeping dogs on leads to curb unwanted dog fouling and safety complaints.

Sarah Gleave and Top at Meg K9 Paddock.

This has led to owners seeking alternative outlets and the growth of dog exercise paddocks such as Sarah’s.

Locally there are a number of exercise fields including Milo’s Meadow at Heckington, Billinghay Dog Paddock, Fen Farm at Horbling Fen and Sleaford Off Lead near Ruskington.

Sarah has many years’ experience working with dogs, looking after them and lately supplying accessories. But she says more such facilities may be needed in the county to keep up with demand.

Sarah’s paddock at Metheringham Heath is bookable for 30 minute sessions, with no livestock or public paths to distract. She had hired her field out for group socialisation walks in the past to limited success but then relaunched in November 2021. “Within a couple of weeks it was obvious I’d hit a sweet spot with the timing of this project,” she said.

Sarah said dog-friendly parks or off-leash areas provide numerous benefits for dogs and their owners: “Dog parks offer a safe and controlled environment where dogs can run, play, and exercise off-leash. This physical activity helps maintain their overall health, reduces obesity, and improves cardiovascular fitness. Additionally, dogs can interact and socialise with other dogs, which is crucial for their mental well-being and can enhance their social skills."

You can practise commands, recall, and obedience training while dogs are off-leash, while interaction with other dogs and exposure to different situations can also contribute to a dog’s behavioral development.

“Dog parks provide a variety of sights, smells, and sounds that stimulate a dog’s senses. Exploring new environments and encountering different dogs and people can prevent boredom, alleviate stress, and enhance cognitive abilities,” Sarah said.

Dog parks often offer extra stimulation such as agility equipment, water features, tunnels, and open spaces for running, keeping dogs mentally engaged with outlets for their energy.

She said owners get to spend quality time bonding in play, training, or observing their dog’s behavior. It also offers a shared space for them to meet and socialise with like-minded local owners.