SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton officially opens Gainsborough's new boxing club

TV personality and adventurer Ant Middleton was the special guest at the official opening of Gainsborough’s new boxing club.

Franco’s Boxing Club, which is run by Ricardo Franco, held a special event where pro boxing champions were invited to do demos on pads.

Ricardo hopes that the boxing club will not only help people exercise and get fitter but will also help people who are struggling with their mental health.

Ricardo, 30, said: “Ant Middleton did an amazing speech on mindset and thinking positively which is a massive thing in the world in mental health, and I could see it worked magic, motivating everyone in the gym.

Ant Middleton was invited to officially open Franco's Boxing Club in Gainsborough

“We’ve been open now two months but we waited for Ant to be free for our official opening.

"Since opening the gym I’ve noticed people come to train, not just to box, but to help the demons in their head, and it’s helping so many people.

“I have a passion to coach people boxing and I get a buzz from seeing them progress and helping them to achieve there goals and dreams.

“I help people mentally too as I’ve been through severe depression myself and come back stronger.

"A lot of people here struggle but it’s a place for the community to come help each other. It’s like a family​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.”

Franco’s Boxing Club is at Unit 9, Stirlin place, Gainsborough, and is open to all ages and abilities.

Ricardo said: “I chose Gainsborough as I was born and bred here.

"I’ve lived here all my life and for years people have asked me to open a boxing club but I’ve been competing in combat sports professionally for years so I’ve concentrated on that."

In a Facebook post Ricardo said: “Opportunities like these don’t come around often so I would like to say a massive thank you especially to Ant and everyone else who took time out of there day to come and support the club it really is appreciated.

“I will continue to do my very best and give back to each and everyone of you who supports me and hopefully there will be many more opportunities like this to come in the future.”