Saved! Louth's Royal British Legion hall safeguarded after local campaign

Supporters gather outside of Louth Legion Hall. Photo: Save Louth Legion

The ‘Save Louth Legion’ movement has been gathering momentum since it was announced last year that the Louth British Legion Hall would be sold.

A group of people, led by local man James Irvine, joined together to try to preserve the hall as a community asset for the people of Louth and with the help of Wilkin Chapman and pro bono legal support, James has successfully applied to register the hall as an asset of community value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This now grants a six-month moratorium, which has been approved by East Lindsey District Council, where the building cannot legally be sold and now plans by the group to restore the 19th century building to its former status as a community hub and valued social space can move forward.

James said: “Louth has lost so many social hubs over the years, so something must be done to preserve Louth Legion Hall for future generations - especially as the only truly accessible mid-sized music venue in Louth.

“We must salvage Louth’s lost community spaces and the ‘Save Louth Legion’ campaign is essential for achieving this. While the news that our appeal has been granted is great news, it is just the beginning of our fight to save the venue.

“I grew up in Louth and I, like many other residents, have many wonderful memories of time spent at the Louth British Legion Hall. From birthday parties, wedding receptions, band night jam sessions, craft fairs and blood donations, the hall has been a vital, flexible social hub that gives so much back to the community - we can’t let it be lost.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hall was built in 1863, and was first used as a Church of England Free Evening School until 1885, when it became a drill hall until 1910.

After that, it was run as a cinema until around 1946 until the RBL took it on for use as a local headquarters.

But now only two of the rooms inside – the kitchen and main hall – are in use, and building work is needed to make the building fit for future use.

The team at Wilkin Chapman has also reviewed the application drafted by James, and advised on the process of setting up a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) to assist with how the Hall will be run if successfully acquired by James, including how to raise funds and applyfor grants through the Community Ownership Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled that our appeal has been successful,” added James Irvine. “This gives us a fighting chance

Corporate & commercial solicitor at Wilkin Chapman, Kelsey Jerrard, said: “We’re delighted that the application has been successful in the important community campaign to save this local landmark.

“With this milestone achieved, we’re especially hopeful for the future of the much-loved community hub.”

The Royal British Legion has been approached for comment.