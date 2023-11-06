Savoy Cinemas to deliver £9m cinema and leisure development in Gainsborough

Savoy Cinema is set to join £9 million development in Gainsborough which includes a four-screen cinema complex, restaurant, retail units and car parking

West Lindsey District Council has teamed up with Savoy Cinemas Limited

The project is part of West Lindsey District Council’s ‘Thriving Gainsborough 2024’ regeneration programme.

James Collington, managing director Savoy Cinemas Limited, said: “We are delighted to be part of this exciting regeneration initiative of Gainsborough town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The area has undergone significant change over the last few years, and it still has huge potential to develop further.

“We are looking forward to commencing work on the development and welcoming you through our doors on opening night.”

The £9 million development will be funded through contributions from the Council, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, the government’s Levelling Up Fund and Savoy Cinemas.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are thrilled to finally be able to announce our deal with Savoy Cinemas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a local family cinema operator, Savoy shares the Council’s passion for investing in Gainsborough, with a development that will breathe life back into our town centre.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council, said: “This has been an incredibly challenging site to bring forward.

“The council was required to step in and acquire the land, lead the demolition of the former Lindsey Centre and secure grant funding to make the scheme viable.

“This is all part of our enabling role.

“The eagerly anticipated development will significantly contribute to the town’s local economy, increasing footfall, dwell time and spend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It will add to the town’s leisure offer, servicing local residents and encouraging new visitors to the town.”