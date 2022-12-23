A Saxilby man was among more than ten drug dealers in Lincolnshire who have been jailed for 58 years between them.

Ten members of Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) who were operating drugs networks worth hundreds of thousands of pounds across three counties have been sentenced to 58 years in prison between them.

The nine men and one woman were members of competing OCGs running County Lines operations in Lincoln city centre during 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement

Also sentenced on December 20, 2022, was Jonathan Hewitt, 36, of Bridge Street, Saxilby, who was arrested and charged two counts of supplying Class A drugs for his own line as part of the same operation.

Jonathan Hewitt has been jailed for two years and eight months

Advertisement

He was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment. He was not part of the OCGs.

Superintendent Phil Baker from Lincolnshire Police, said: "Lincolnshire can be viewed as a soft target for unscrupulous gangs looking to extend their control.

Advertisement

"For anyone with this belief we have demonstrated that we will respond with resounding force to remove this scourge and fulfil our mandate to protect our communities.”