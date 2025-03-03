Saxilby residents furious at dozens of tankers using their crumbling road every day

Tankers are “ruining” a rural road near Saxilby as dozens travel down it every day, residents say.

The single-track West Bank in Saxilby is used to access an Anglian Water sewage treatment plant.

However the number of vehicles driving there has shot up in the last month, leaving residents worried about damage to the road and even that the bank could fall into the Foss Dyke canal.

Residents estimate that around ten tankers rumble up and down to the plant every hour during the day, with lower numbers continuing throughout the night.

Brad Kendrick, Sarah Kendrick, Pete Crowther and Maggie Hilton

Nick Wright, who lives on the road, said: “We were sitting on the living room floor when a tanker went past last night, and you could literally feel it shake.

“We’re worried the road will literally collapse – the bank looks like it’s going to give way.”

There was a similar rush of tankers last year, but this stopped after residents were told new equipment had been installed at the treatment plant.

The sudden surge in tankers began again three weeks ago.

Tankers on West Bank in Saxilby, going to the sewage treatment plant

Brad Kendrick, who runs Kendrick Canine Services on West Bank, said: “The amount of tankers is putting customers off and having a massive knock-on effect on business.

“There’s no official passing place and the road is terrible. The potholes that were fixed are coming open again.

“The number of tankers we have coming down is ridiculous, and they’re so much bigger than last year.

“When we’ve complained to Anglian Water and asked how long this will last, we’re not getting any response at all.”

Coun Jackie Brockway (Con), who represents the area, said: “The tankers are ruining the little road which is completely unsuitable for them, and they can easily block it.

“The county council’s highways department and the Environment Agency are both ready to tackle the problem of the sinking canal bank and the damage to the road, but Anglian Water needs to give a clear idea of what they intend to do about a rising main along West Bank.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any disruption in Saxilby while we use tankers to treat wastewater at Saxilby Water Recycling Centre. We know that tankers are big and heavy, but they are very necessary to protect the environment and we only use them when there is no other option.

“We’d like to reassure residents that we have recently made improvements by doubling our treatment at the water recycling centre, and tankers are only required until this process is complete. This is part of our long-term investment, with further work to improve resilience proposed as part of our next business plan.

“The need for tankers is under constant review and we thank customers for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”