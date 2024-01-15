Saxilby residents raise concerns over new housing plans
The core of their worry is the village’s lack of adequate infrastructure to support such a significant expansion.
Locals have criticised the proposed housing development off Sykes Lane, labelling it “disgraceful” and arguing that the village has already seen excessive housing expansion in recent years.
The proposed development site is currently farmland and situated on the rural fringe of the village, neighbouring established residential areas.
According to the plans, 20 per cent of the new homes will be marked as affordable housing, with an additional five per cent allocated for custom and self-build plots.
‘Mr Monroe’ maintains that the village has experienced an excessive number of housing developments in the past decade, and he reports that residents in these new areas face numerous problems.
He recounted an experience from a friend residing in a housing development on Church Lane, who reportedly has to constantly wear earplugs due to the disruptive noise from construction vehicles.
He said: “Saxilby has had a lot of housing over the last few years and I think it’s about time they started doing it somewhere else.”
Phil Shaw, 58, also weighed in, stating: “We don’t have any negative perspective on building houses, but for goodness sake, if you are going to build them, then make it a prerequisite that they can only be built in conjunction with additional infrastructure.”
West Lindsey District Councillor Jackie Brockway (Conservative) conceded that the plans are likely to receive approval, as they align with the neighbourhood plan. However, she also acknowledged the apprehensions expressed by the residents in her community.
She said: “Some people don’t want it at all. The feeling is that too much is piling into the village and we haven’t got the infrastructure to deal with it.
“The village really is the size of a town now, but it doesn’t have the infrastructure for one.”
She also mentioned that Saxilby with Ingleby Parish Council plans to call a public meeting about the proposed development.