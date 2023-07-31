Saxilby's historic footbridge lifted successfully ahead of important refurbishment work

Crowds gathered to watch the historic Saxilby Footbridge, which crosses the Fossdyke, be successfully removed by crane ready for it to be refurbished.

The bridge, which was gifted to the village by British Rail in 1986, was hoisted up and placed on a lorry before it was transported to a workshop, where it will be worked on.

West Lindsey District Councillor Paul Lee, who represents the Saxilby ward, was thrilled at the turnout, and the diligent planning that went into making the lift successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “It’s incredible seeing all the hard work that’s gone into this project and we’re delighted that we can now start to make these improvements as we know the bridge is invaluable to the local people of Saxilby.”

The bridge was hoisted up and placed on a lorry

The bridge colour will go from green to black which was a request of the Parish Council to compliment the wider plans Saxilby Parish Council has for the area.

Coun Elizabeth Hillman, chair of Saxilby with Ingleby Parish Council, said: “It was great seeing everyone gather around to see the lift of Saxilby Bridge.

"It's an exciting project for the village and I can't wait to see the final outcome and the wider regeneration plans to the area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liz Gabey, senior facilities officer in the Property and Assets Team at West Lindsey District Council, who has leading on the project, said: “The work we are carrying out is expected to prolong the life of Saxilby Bridge for up to 15 to 20 years.

"This includes work such as rust treatment; bolt replacement; steel repairs; shot blasting; and re-painting with a railway grade paint system to ensure a long life and minimal maintenance.

“We would like to thank John Peberdy, Partnership, Quantity Surveying; Emprocom, Health and Safety Consultants; Peter Cole Consultants, Structural Engineers; and The Sun Inn for letting the contractors use their grounds for set up and for providing warm hospitality to everyone.”

Following the refurbishment, the footbridge will be returned to the site later in the year and will be open to the public at the end of October 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement