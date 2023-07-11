The Mouse House Cheese Co and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) are celebrating a unique partnership.

The Mouse House Cheese Co has produced a charity box to support the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA).

Based in Thorpe St Peter, the cheesemakers have included four of their delicious, waxed cheese truckles in the box. For every purchase, a donation will

be made to the air ambulance.

Tanya Taylor, LNAA’s Head of Corporate, Community and Events said: “We are incredibly grateful for the fantastic support from all the team at The Mouse House Cheese Co.

"No one wakes up thinking they will need the help of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, but with our crews on call 365 days of the year, our highly skilled doctors, paramedics, and pilots are there to help people involved in life-threatening incidents every single day.

The enhanced level of pre-hospital emergency care we deliver to patients at the scene, gives people with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival.”

Mollie Haines, Founder of The Mouse House Cheese Co understands that being situated in such a remote location, should a critical incident occur the need for the air ambulance would be vital in bringing a life-saving crew to the scene within minutes.

She said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance with our new charity box. Every time a purchase is made, we will be donating £8.00 directly to the charity to raise vital funds that they need to keep operating.

The Lincolnshire Air ambulance provides an essential service, especially for rural areas. The Mouse House is based at our farm at Lymn Bank, and we are aware of the need for the air ambulance in an emergency.

"As a family run business, we want to make a difference and support this important charity which carries out such an important role. We hope that we never need the LNAA, but to have the reassurance that it is there is vital to us.”