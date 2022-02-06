Say cheese! Lincolnshire company is People's Pick Maker of the Year

The Chuckling Cheese Company has won the Maker of the Year award.

The Chuckling Cheese Company was one of 10 small businesses across 10 categories who were awarded Yumbles Maker of The Year 2021. A public’s vote determined the overall winner.

Emma Colclough, Director of The Chuckling Cheese Company, commented: “We are very grateful to have won not only a Maker of The Year award, but the overall People’s Pick award

too.

"We are dedicated to delivering exceptional products to our customers, and we are so pleased that they love them as much as they do. I would like to say thank you to everyone who

voted for us, and a thank you to our customers for their loyal support.”

The Chuckling Cheese Company initially started in 2012 as an artisan cheese company, and was later incorporated as The Chuckling Cheese Company Ltd in 2015. Husband and Wife duo,

Emma and Stuart Colclough began their cheesy adventure hosting cheese stalls at local events and shows all over the UK, As a result the cheese team started to grow and they soon became famous for Charcoal infused Black Cheddar and a range of traditional and unusual flavoured cheeses.

In 2016 they opened their first Chuckling Cheese Shop in the Skegness Hildreds Centre and have since opened another four shops in: Doncaster Frenchgate Shopping Centre ,

Middlesbrough Hill Street Shopping Centre, Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Brierley Hill, and Metrocentre Shopping Centre in Gateshead.

Their shops offer an extensive product offering including over 40 flavoured cheddars, cheese gift boxes, freshly baked goods, and you can even sample cheese in store, or grab a freshly

made cheese toastie full of your favourite cheese and chutney. Customers might even get to meet Munchie Mouse, The Chuckling Cheese Company Mascot.