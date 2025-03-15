Say chorizo! See how the Mayor of Skegness got on when he went cheese sampling

As a sausage, Mayor of Skegness Coun Ady Findley admits he isn’t a fan of chorizo – but as a cheese he has to admit he rather likes it.

Coun Findley dropped in at the Chuckling Cheese Company shop in the Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness where the company was holding a promotional tasting event.

As well as Chorizo, flavours on offer also included Pigs In Blankets and Sunday Roast which didn’t go down quite so well.

"I’m not keen on Pigs in Blankets and to me Sunday Roast is a bit spicey,” he admitted.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley at the Chucking Cheese Company tasting day.

The biscuits went down really well though. “The rhubarb and crumble tastes like the real thing and the lemon and ginger has a real kick,” he said.

The Chuckling Cheese Company was founded in 2012 by Emma Smith and Stuart Colclough. The company sells a wide range cheese produced in Wainfleet by Emma’s family at Lymn Bank Farm.

After opening their first shop in Hildred’s Shopping Centre in Skegness, followed by a cheese kiosk in Woking, Surrey, directors Emma and Stuart went on to announce another shop in the Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster.

In 2022, the award-winning company created more jobs by investing £500k in a new warehouse and offices in on the A52 Business Park, which has provided them with 10 times the space they had originally.

For more details and news of future tastings, visit https://www.chucklingcheese.co.uk