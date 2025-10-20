Emma and Stuart Colclough of Chuckling Cheese have turned their passion for food into not one, but two TikTok Shop success stories.

Chuckling Cheese Company and a new deluxe cookie venture, Dough Girl, have built big followings through TikTok LIVE, selling thousands of products and seeing up to 6,000% growth since joining the platform in 2024.

In 2024 alone, the business sold 6,600 of its 7 Cheese Boxes and nearly 2,000 Cheese Advent Calendars through TikTok Shop, with the platform helping them showcase their products in a fun and interactive way.

As a result Emma and Stuart Colclough have featured in TikTok Shop’s new 'Shop Local' initiative, fronted by TV personality Jimmy Doherty - a £750,000 support scheme helping small British businesses sell locally produced goods.

The launch comes in response to research commissioned by TikTok Shop which reveals 89% of people in the Midlands say they would be more likely to buy British produce if it was more widely available, and 74% in the region say they prefer locally sourced products over imports¹.

The scheme will help British businesses producing local products find new customers and create new sales opportunities by utilising TikTok Shop's unique 'discovery commerce' model - where shoppers discover and buy products organically through engaging videos, live streams and creators without leaving the app.

Farmer Jimmy Doherty, co-host of Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast, will work alongside TikTok Shop to select five local British businesses who will each receive a dedicated support package worth over £150,000.

Chuckling Cheese’s Emma and Stuart Colclough founded the family-run artisan cheese company in Skegness in 2012.

Emma said: "For local SMBs, this can really be an incredible opportunity to expand your current business model and take advantage of the unique position TikTok Shop can give you."

Stuart added: "Since launching our cheese shop on TikTok Shop, we’ve expanded our brand awareness and reached thousands of new customers. Sales started increasing straight away, and it’s opened up a fantastic new revenue stream for us. For other small businesses thinking about giving it a go, I’d say - go for it."

Jan Wilk, Head of TikTok Shop UK, said: "We know that the current economic climate can be challenging for small British businesses, with many experiencing a mixed financial picture. But unlike other digital shopping platforms, TikTok Shop is based on discovery commerce.

“If you have a great British product, the For You Feed is your place to shine and find viral success.”

Jimmy Doherty, of Jimmy's Farm said: “The Shop Local scheme is an incredible opportunity for small British businesses to take that next step into online sales with the support of TikTok Shop. For us at Jimmy’s Farm, it’s particularly exciting - our products are usually only available to buy here on the farm, so this marks our first real step into online selling.”

To enter you simply need to create and share a TikTok video demonstrating their offering to their local community, which includes the #ShopLocalComp hashtag and tagging @TikTokShop_UK. The competition is open until Thursday, November 13, and winners will be selected and contacted by December 12 for participation.