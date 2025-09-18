Scampton campaigner ‘rallying the troops’ for fresh fight against government

People who don’t want to see RAF Scampton used to house asylum seekers are preparing for a second campaign to save its heritage.

The government is looking at whether any military sites could be used for accommodation, and has said it won’t rule out the former Scampton base.

A previous effort by the Conservative government was abandoned last year, at a loss of £48.5m to the Home Office, without housing anyone.

Sarah Carter, who led the Save Our Scampton campaign, said the announcement has been a terrible shock.

Sarah Carter, leader of Save Our Scampton campaign, outside the former RAF Scampton

“My heart sank when I heard the news. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry,” Sarah said.

“It happened almost a year to the day after the plans were cancelled – and I was still up at 7am next morning rallying the troops.

“The enemy may have changed, but it’s the same battle, and we’re ready and willing to fight.

“We don’t know for sure if Scampton’s on the government’s radar because they won’t comment, but we want to be ready in case it is.”

Save Our Scampton has been co-ordinating with similar groups around the country, and are looking at holding a joint protest next month.

Details will be shared on the Facebook RAF Scampton Action Group, along with its GoFundMe page.

Sarah is keen for government ministers to visit the site in person and talk to residents.

Local council leaders and the Greater Lincolnshire mayor have also written to the Home Office asking for an urgent meeting.

Coun Jackie Brockway (Con), leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “RAF Scampton is a nationally significant asset with the potential to play a vital role in the UK’s defence and security sector.

“Working with our development partner, Scampton Holdings Limited, West Lindsey District Council has a £300million regeneration plan ready to deliver.

“However, local people and partners are left in limbo, with no certainty about what lies ahead for this important site.

“The government needs to engage with local authorities and ensure any decisions about Scampton are in the best interests of our communities.

“Now is the time to accelerate the site’s disposal and unlock its potential – not revisit unsuitable proposals.”

RAF Scampton was the home to the 617 ‘Dambusters’ squadron during the Second World War, and was more recently the base of the Red Arrows.

The Home Office was in the process of putting the site on the open market to recoup its losses, although it hasn’t been advertised yet.

West Lindsey District Council has been working with Scampton Holdings Ltd to buy the disused site since 2023.

Scampton Holdings recently released a report claiming its intended development would add £2billion to the economy over the next 15 years through construction, employment and tourism.