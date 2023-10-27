Scampton protesters are feeling optimistic ahead of crucial judicial review
The Home Office is aiming for its new asylum centre to be fully operational by Christmas.
However, the plan faces scrutiny through a judicial review by West Lindsey District Council, which was scheduled to take place on October 31, and November 1, at the High Court.
The review is being carried out on the grounds that the government was incorrect to rely on the Environmental Impact Assessment screening decision and Class Q emergency planning permission.
As speculation grows regarding the imminent arrival of the first wave of migrants at RAF Scampton, protesters from across the country have established a camp outside the main gate.
Officers from Lincolnshire Police have been called to multiple reports of disorder outside the former airbase.
Reports indicate that some protesters have shone high-powered torches into the eyes of drivers on the A15, or the faces of drivers accessing the site, and eggs being thrown at vehicles and staff.
These reports have been taken extremely seriously due to the risk a driver could be blinded by the high-powered light, leading to a potential collision either with other motorists on the busy 50mph A15 road, or pedestrians at the protest site. The egg throwing is being treated as assault.
All of these incidents have required a policing response from front-line officers.
A stone’s throw away from the main gate, the local Save Our Scampton campaign group has set up camp near Gate 8, where volunteers closely monitor ongoing work at the site and relay their findings to the West Lindsey District Council.
Tony Brown, 44, emphasised his commitment to the cause, stating: “We’re here for the long haul, we’ve said if we have to be here six months or up to a year, we will.
“We’re here because this is one of the most famous bases in the country because of the Dambusters. It needs to be preserved as a heritage centre and the £300 million investment needs to go ahead.
“We don’t want them to destroy our history. We don’t want them in Scampton.”