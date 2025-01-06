Scampton residents call for ‘quick action’ at former RAF base

The residents of Scampton are hopeful about the former airbase’s future after a tumultuous year, but say quick action is needed

The Conservative government planned to house asylum seekers on the base, but this was abandoned in September after Labour took power.

West Lindsey District Council has resumed efforts to buy the site for regeneration, which it says will add £300m to the local economy.

It’s hoped that the former RAF Scampton – once the home of the Dambusters and the Red Arrows – could be home to new aviation, heritage and housing development.

Tony Somerville, who lives close to the former airbase, said: “I'm fairly hopeful for the future.

“There’s a lot of relief that the government's plans have stopped. It will take time going through Parliament [to repeal the Development Consent Order].

"There’s a bit of concern if more people will be moving around here, as pulling out onto the A15 is horrendous.”

Another resident said: “We don’t want to see delays. The Home Office and West Lindsey District haven’t come to an agreement on who will own it yet.

"We hope that access to the investment which was originally promised is still there.

“I’d like to see more details, as the plans are a bit vague currently. Hopefully something is in place fairly quickly, and there's a proper plan and direction.

“There is also the risk of overdevelopment of housing. There’s not enough infrastructure around here – the GP in Welton and the school both need expanding.

"It needs another entrance, as the one onto the A15 is dreadfully dangerous.”

Another resident who lives close to the former airbase said: “Saving the heritage of RAF Scampton should be paramount.

"A lot of it is in private collections, which will be auctioned off. It’s such a shame that it’s not still at Scampton.

“Hopefully something can happen before it's all gone. What will be left?”

The Government hasn't set a timeline for when any sale to West Lindsey District Council could be completed by.