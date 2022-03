Pupils at Hogsthorpe Primary School celebrating Red Nose Day.

Hogsthorpe Primary School's pupils dressed in red or their own clothes in return for a donation to the Red Nose appeal.

An amazing parent also baked over 80 red nose cakes for the children to share, helped by her two daughters who are in the school.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teachers also spent the day teaching pupils about the importance of Red Nose Day.

Pupils from Hogsthorpe Primary School who got baking with their mum for Red Nose Day.

*How are you celebrating Red Nose Day? We'd love to see your pictures. Email [email protected]