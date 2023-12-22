Pupils, teachers and staff at schools across Lincolnshire have been dressing up, running and walking around their playgrounds to raise money for activities to benefit students.

Santas at King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby.

The annual David Ross Education Trust Santa and Reindeer run kicked off on Monday, December 11, and finished on Wednesday.

This year, entrants across the Trust’s network could dress as reindeer or as Father Christmas.

Schools taking part in Lincolnshire include Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton, King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby, Havelock Academy, Grimsby, Fairfield Academy, Scarthorpe, and Edward Heneage Primary Academy, Grimsby.

Keep on running - a Santa at King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby,

The trust had set a goal to raise £35,000 for its ‘Inspiration Fund’ and are delighted that they have already smashed that amount by raising over £42,000.

Sponsorship by parents, carers and people from the local community have enabled pupils to participate in the largest ever Summer Cam;, elite sports days with professional athletes and clubs; coaching from Trustwide sport specialists in hockey, netball, table tennis, basketball and football within school.

Pupils have also been able to take part in the Winter Cup Rowing Cup, Primary Cup, Spring Cup and Association competitions. They have been able to attend matinees at the Royal Opera House, the Albert Hall Nottingham, Derngate Northampton and the Primary and Secondary Music Festivals.

The DRET Inspiration Fund exists to ‘create life-changing experiences for over 14,000 young people’ at schools across their network, offering students the chance to discover their potential by providing access to sports, music, culture and outward-bound activities.

We did it - Santas at Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton.

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive Officer for the David Ross Education Trust said: “This has been another amazing year for the Santa and Reindeer run.The Inspiration Fund has helped to create extraordinary musical and sporting opportunities for students across the Trust, which benefit our students enormously.”

“We are proud to be able to offer state school students the kinds of life-changing experiences that independently educated pupils receive.

“The Inspiration Fund helps us deliver these programmes to our students and I’d like to thank everyone who has dressed up, donated or taken part in the DRET Reindeer and Santa run.”