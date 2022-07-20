School volunteers help out at Langton church

A group of students and staff from Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle visited Langton’s St Margaret’s Church recently as part of the school’s Frantic Fortnight.
This is when students go off timetable for two weeks of exciting activities, school trips to locations and attractions across the county, and lots of activities, including volunteering and maths challenges.
Organised by Paul Brewster, chairman of Governors at QEGS, the helpers painted the fence, weeded the grounds, cut back and generally tidied up the churchyard and surroundings.
A spokesman for Langton’s church council said: “Our thanks go to all those who came – it was fantastic to see them again after the break due to the pandemic.”