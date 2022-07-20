School volunteers help out at Langton church

QEGS volunteers help out at Langton church.

A group of students and staff from Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle visited Langton’s St Margaret’s Church recently as part of the school’s Frantic Fortnight.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is when students go off timetable for two weeks of exciting activities, school trips to locations and attractions across the county, and lots of activities, including volunteering and maths challenges.

Organised by Paul Brewster, chairman of Governors at QEGS, the helpers painted the fence, weeded the grounds, cut back and generally tidied up the churchyard and surroundings.