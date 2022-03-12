Schoolgirl from Skegness praised for efforts to help families fleeing Ukraine

Belle Nicholls, 10, has been making blue and yellow ribbons for the Ukraine Appeal in support of UNICEF and the Red Cross.

Belle Nicholls, 10, had hardly rested from helping with the collection at the Seafood Cafe last weekend when she came up with another idea - to sell blue and yellow ribbons.

She quickly went into production - making hundreds of ribbons which are now on sale at with the support of local businesses at East Coast Warriors, Plaice on the Park in Chapel St Leonards and at the Seafood Cafe.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already she has sold nearly 200 to classmates and staff at the Richmond School, which she attends.

The ribbons are available at East Coast Warriors, Plaice on the Park in Chapel St Leonards and at the Seafood Cafe.

Proceeds are for the Ukraine Appeal in support of UNICEF and the Red Cross. Plaice on the Park have raised over £200 and the total so far is £415.

East Coast Warriors commented on social media: "How amazing is this young lady!

"Saturday she spent helping the collection on the seafront and now she has been making ribbons.

"We are proud to have such a kindhearted young lady as a member of our team."

Plaice on the Park said: "We are proud to be supporting 10-year-old Belle in her efforts to raise money for the Ukraine Appeal in support of UNICEF and the Red Cross."

Belle commented: "It makes me so sad seeing all the people on television in the war and I wanted to help.