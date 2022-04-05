Schoolgirl from Skegness raises staggering £1,050 for Ukraine

Belle Nicholls, 10, has been making blue and yellow ribbons for the Ukraine Appeal in support of UNICEF and the Red Cross.

Belle Nicholls, 10, had hardly recovered from helping with the collection at the Seafood Cafe when she came up with another fundraising idea - to sell blue and yellow ribbons.

She quickly went into production with her mum, Heather, making hundreds of ribbons.

They went on sale with the support of local businesses such as East Coast Warriors, Plaice on the Park in Chapel St Leonards and at the Seafood Cafe.

She also sold nearly 200 to classmates and staff at the Richmond School, which she attends.

This week her mum reported the exciting news of how much Belle has raised.

""Belle has raised an astonishing £1,050. We are so proud of her."

Previously Belle told our newspaper: "It makes me so sad seeing all the people on television in the war and I wanted to help.

"I like making the ribbons with my mum."

Her teacher at the Richmond School, Miss Emma Green, and all of the Richmond Family, are also proud of this Year 6 pupil.

"Emma stated that she is not at all surprised by the genuine thoughtfulness and caring displayed by her pupil," said Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School.

"Belle is always there offering to help me, the teaching assistants and other staff members on a daily basis.

"Her caring nature rebounds throughout the school and she is a fantastic role model to our younger pupils.