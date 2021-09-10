Schoolgirl’s hair chop for Sleaford cat charity after bag of kittens dumped on river bank

Ready for the chop - Amelia doing her bit for Cats Protection League Sleaford. EMN-211009-165535001

Amelia was moved to cut off 21 inches of her much-loved hair to raise sponsorship cash for Cats Protection’s Sleaford and District Branch after hearing about how they rescued a bag of abandoned kittens.

Cat-lover Amelia is a third-generation supporter of the Sleaford and District Branch, following in the footsteps of her mum, aunts and grandmother, who all actively volunteer for the charity.

As well as raising cash for cats, the hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, who provide wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair during cancer treatment or other conditions.

Cat loving nine-year-old Amelia after her hair chop for charity. EMN-211009-165515001

Volunteers were alerted when a man in a mobility scooter heard their pitiful cries coming from inside a bag beside the River Trent in Newark.

Unable to reach them, he called a passer-by who untied the bag and found the kittens. Clearly cold, they were wrapped in a hoodie and rushed to the care of the local charity.

Ruth Philp, Branch Fundraising Team Leader, said: “The kittens were crying and distressed when they came in. They were scrawny and wet and were covered in fleas.

“Our priority was to gently warm them up, so they could be fed and treated. As their eyes had only just opened, they were judged to be about a week old. It was a desperately sad case.”

Amelia reads a story to Braid the rescued kitten. EMN-211009-165525001

Sadly, their efforts came too late for the weakest two kittens who died the next day. The other four were transferred to experienced fosterers but, despite the very best care, three more died within the week.

That left one remaining kitten; Braid, a feisty little girl who is being hand-reared by Amelia and her mother, an experienced volunteer.

At only 300g, Braid is small but mighty – and she has built quite a following for her video updates on social media (@SleafordCP), hashtagged #TheHairstyles.

Donate to Amelia’s appeal at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sleaford-catsprotection3

Amelia's lopped off locks will be donated to the Little Princess Trust. EMN-211009-165555001