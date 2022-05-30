Schools get patriotic for Platinum Jubilee

Theddlethorpe Academy pupils received trophies and rosettes at a special Jubilee Party on Friday (May 27) to thank them for a new display of work to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The poems, hearts and stories depicting what The Queen means to the pupils are displayed at Theddlethorpe Village Hall until after the Jubilee weekend.

The party included songs, games and ice creams in the Academy grounds, with local councillor Carl Richardson acting as DJ for the afternoon and the pupils all sang a round of Jubilee songs, including ‘The National Anthem.

Teaching Assistant Shirley Nicholson was dressed in red. white and blue for the Jubilee, and parents said the afternoon was “a lovely way to end the term and celebrate the Queen’s incredible reign.”

The trophies and rosettes were presented to the children by Village Jubilee Committee members, Maggie Kujawa and Andrea Spink.

Maggie said: “The children made it really hard for us to choose winners because the standard of work was so good. It looks amazing in the Village Hall.”

The winners were: Foundation: Class trophy Jake; class rosette Ronny. Year 1 and 2: Trophy Bernice; rosettes Dylan, Freddie and Bailey. Year 3 and 4: Trophy Phoebe; rosettes Rebecca, Jace and Charlie. Year 5 and 6: Trophy Addison and Charlie; rosettes Harry and Elliott.

Susan Cook, Principal of Theddlethorpe Academy, said the afternoon had been a great success:

“The children have worked extremely hard on their Jubilee projects and today’s Jubilee Party has been a lovely relaxing time for them all. I want to thank all of the parents and carers for coming along to support us.”

Over in Kidgate Primary Academy, the school celebrated Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by dressing in their patriotic clothes and enjoyed a party lunch with their friends, in British street-party style.

St. Michael's C of E Primary School in Louth also got into the festive spirit on the last day of term, with everyone dressed in red, white and blue.