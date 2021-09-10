Scooter fans keep their engines running for weekend of music and madness in Skegness

The 11th annual Skegness Scooter Rally takes place this weekend.

The 11th annual Skegness Scooter Rally kicks off tonight (Friday) at two venues in the resort - The Suncastle and The Savoy Hotel.

Scooter fans will enjoy Northern Soul music with guest DJ's and music artists, as well as a rideout from the Suncastle on North Parade on Saturday afternoon.

This years event is being supported by Visit Lincs Coast (BID). One of the organisers, Tracey Robinson, said they are delighted to be back after missing last year due to Covid-19.

"It was obviously postponed last year, although we held a virtual rally in its place which was a great success, so I think everyone is just looking forward to being together again," said Tracey. "It is usually the first Bank holiday in May but of course had to be pushed back this year due to restrictions.

"We're set up ready- all we need now is the scooter riders."

Approximate timings for the weekend are:

FRIDAY NIGHT

Skaville - 8pm

Sarah Collins and Keep the Faith - 10pm

DJ's till late at The Suncastle and the northern soul room at The Savoy Hotel.

SATURDAY

Custom show and parts fair - (entrants for the custom show to arrive 9-10am)

Custom show judging - 12noon.

Total Jam - 1pm

Custom show results - 2.30pm

Rideout from the Suncastle at 3pm

SATURDAY NIGHT

The Moochers 6.30pm

Heavy Sol Band - 8.30pm

Manchester Ska Foundation - 10.30pm

DJs until late in the main room at The Suncastle and the northern soul room at The Savoy Hotel.

Richard from the Suncastle has given us the following list: