Scotter's new play area has officially opened in time for school holidays

Scotter War Memorial Playing Fields Committee secured £125,000 towards a desperately needed brand new play area for the children of the parish, which has replaced the existing old play area on Scotter Road, between the primary school and village hall,

It has come after years of community events, fundraising and volunteering to work out what the children of the parish would like and how much it would cost.

Many of the children who will benefit from the equipment attend the school next to the park and have seen the transformation over the recent months, with the removal of the tired, old equipment and the installation of the new equipment.

The play area is now officially open

Some of the children also joined in the official opening ceremony, which was led by Scotter War Memorial Playing Fields Committee (SWMPFC) chairman Richard Barwell.

In his speech, he thanked Martin Ely, project lead for the Play Area, for his huge efforts to source the £125,000 funding, which included applying for grants and helping organise village events including the popular Annual Duck Race and Classic Car events.

The play area, which was also awarded £70,000 funding under Biffa Award’s Recreation theme, has created a new Toddler and Junior Children’s Play Area, including a fantastic double zip line for older children.

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award grants manager, said: “At Biffa Award we love supporting projects which enhance recreation facilities for children and young people, such as the transformation of this play area in Scotter. It is great to see the difference that funding has made.”

Martin Ely, vice-chair of SWMPFC said, “It’s great to see all our hard work come to fruition and to see the children enjoying themselves. There were some additional challenges along the way, like Brexit and Covid, but we got there.