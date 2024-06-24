​​Scouts become Marksmen

A presentation evening was held at the scout hut where the badges and certificates were presented to the scouts by the lead tutor and the group scout leader. Image: Dave Carter

​Market Rasen Scouts have been working with the Heneage Bell Target Team to increase their skills as marksmen.

The club, which is based at the scout hut in Market Rasen, has worked with 16 scouts over a period of six weeks to deliver the course administered by the National Small-Bore Rifle Association.

The course covers the legal aspects of target shooting, safety and the technique of shooting. The first week the scouts used a bench rest to support the rifle whilst shooting, the second week they rested on their elbows on a table and in week three the progress was standing unsupported to shoot at the targets,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club member Dave Carter said: “Technique and skills improved over the six weeks, with position breathing and stance all being developed by the volunteers helping to run the sessions alongside the scout leaders. In week five the scouts undertook a written test on the theory aspects of shooting. They had to achieve a 70 per cent pass rate before they could move on to the practical shooting test on week six.”

Dave continued: “In addition to the Marksman Badge, the training also allowed the scouts taking part to achieve the Scout Association Master at Arms Badge and all 16 scouts achieved both badges.”

The scout leaders also took part and learned the skills needed to take part in the sport. A presentation evening was held in the scout hut, where the badges and certificates were presented to the scouts by the lead tutor and the group scout leader.

It was Lord Baden Powell who in the early 1900s was responsible for developing target shooting and bell target shooting to increase the skills and accuracy of the British community, so it was a fitting activity for the scouts to take part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave added: “A big thank you goes out to the four volunteers from Bell Target who supported the course over the six weeks.”

Anyone interested in joining Scouts can make contact via www.scouts.org.uk