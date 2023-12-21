Scouts in Wragby are getting bigger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Due to the increased interest in Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14), the 1st Wragby have opened a new Scout Troop. Adult volunteer Tammy Dolling said, “Our Scout Troop was full and we had several children aged 10 who wanted to become Scouts. Opening our second Troop meant the Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) could join and children on our waiting list could also join.”

Since opening, some of the activities the Scouts have been involved with include camps, the do-it-yourself badge, climbing, and participation in the UK Parliament week.” Activities planned for 2024 include a camp in May, stop motion animation (film making technique), fencing, archery, and an Expedition Challenge.

Kieran said, “Since I’ve been in Scouts, I’ve done lots of activities I have never done before such as climbing, kayaking, camping and preparing and cooking a meal with other Scouts. This has helped me build my self-confidence, team working and communication skills. I’ve also been able to achieve my chef, camper and time on the water badges.”

Tammy said, “Scouts provide skills for life for children and young people. It gives them the opportunity to flourish and develop their confidence outside the classroom. They get the opportunity to help plan the programme and to try many different activities.”

In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they had developed useful skills. Scouts offers over 200 activities from abseiling and coding to drama and water-zorbing.

For further information about Wragby Scouts, please contact [email protected]