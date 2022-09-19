Screening of The Queen's funeral at Lincoln Castle and Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral's screening of The Queen's funeral.

Lincoln Castle set up a big screen in its grounds outside for well-wishers to watch The Queen’s funeral, while on the other side of Minster Yard, Lincoln Cathedral set up screens inside for people to witness the funeral.

More than 600 people were in the castle grounds watching the service, while more than 200 filed into the Cathedral.

The Queen’s funeral began at 11am at Westminster Abbey where the Queen was married, and later crowned, and then Queen Elizabeth's coffin was driven through London to Windsor Castle, where a committal service was held at St George's Chapel.

Lincoln Castle screened the service in its grounds.

Her Majesty will be buried tonight in a private burial in the royal vault at St George's Chapel, alongside monarchs including her father King George VI, The Queen Mother and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

Lincoln Cathedral crowds watch the funeral.

Crowds gather at Lincoln Castle to watch the funeral.

A marmalade sandwich "for later" left in Lincoln Cathedral Dean's Garden.