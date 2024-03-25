Last year’s Scunny Bikers Easter egg run. Image: Health Tree Foundation

Motorbikes of all shapes and sizes will be roaring on to the hospital site on Easter Monday (April 1) to donate Easter eggs and goodies for the egg-cited children. The hospital charity – The Health Tree Foundation (HTF) – will support staff to share the gifts between the kids.

A convoy of motorcyclists will meet at The Old Farmhouse pub and restaurant on Doncaster Road at 11am and will leave at 12pm, hopping over to Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda supermarkets to collect Easter eggs and toys, before arriving at the Church Lane entrance of the hospital at about 1.45pm.

Gavin Stubbs, event organiser, said: “The Easter egg run is always a great event in the Scunny Bikers calendar. We’ll have between 100 and 150 riders taking part this year. I want to say a big thank you to the local community for all the donations. We get a lot of support from the public during the ride. Our members absolutely love putting a smile on the children’s’ faces. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate Easter by donating to our local hospital.”