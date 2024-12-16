Sea of Santas at annual festive fun run in Skegness

The annual event run by the Rotary Club of Skegness had been rescheduled to Sunday after it was postponed the week before due to a storm.

Santas gathered at the Skegness RNLI station where volunteers and crew of the charity, which benefits from the event, created a festive atmosphere with music, mulled wine and mince mies as part of their Christmas celebrations.

Half of the proceeds raised goes to Skegness Lifeboat who supported the event with this event by providing marshalls, first aiders as well as the Lifeboat Station for registration and warm up exercises.

The rest goes to Rotary charities and will be used in the local community.

Following last year’s event, in April the Rotary Club presented a cheque for £618.26 to Skegness Lifeboat. The total amount raised from the Santa Fun Run in 2023 was £1236.52.

This year was even more successful. Martin Rawlinson of the Rotary Club said: “Having postponed the event a week due to poor weather the week before, it was fanatic to see so many members of the public turn out to support us.

"We had over 150 Santas of all ages and abilities take part and thanks to their generosity we hoped to have raised close to £2000 for local charities.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley went along to the start. He commented: “Wow, what an amazingly fantastic day!

“Skegness has the most generous hearts to give up so much time to put on these amazing events for all to enjoy and take part

“Raising money for various charities depends on public support and volunteers who sometimes go unnoticed but are a vital part of the organisers who also give up so much of their time.

“Give yourselves a pat on the back if you’re one of these people, or raise a glass to all the special people that continue to make our town the amazing place it is.”

See online at lincolnshreworld.com for video of the start.

1 . Skegness Santa Run And they are off! The annual Skegness Ranta Run. Photos Barry Robinson Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Santa Run Santas at the start of the Skegness Santa Run. Photos: Barry Robinson Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness Santa Run Smile please! Skegness Santa Run is a popular annual event. Photo: Barry Robinson