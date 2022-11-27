A sea of Santas will be raising funds for local charities at events across the county.

And they are off! Santa's in last year's run in Skegness.

The Rotary Club of Skegness is joining up with the RNLI for their annual event on Sunday, December 4.

A popular event for all the family and their dogs too, the 5k course starts at the Lifeboat Station and goes along the seafront.

It is being held in aid of local charities and the RNLI.

Santa outfits will be included in the fee for the first 200 competitors. Entry is £12 for adults, children up to 12 is £8 and under-5s are free.

The event starts at 10.30am and entrants can go along on the day to register..

The Batemans / Fire Fighters Charity Christmas Fun Run also returns on Sunday, December 4.

It starts from Batemans Brewery and there are 1k and 5k routes.

Mr George’s Windmill Bar will be open from 10:30am – 5pm for everyone.

Lincolnshire sausage baguettes, beef, turkey or halloumi cheese baps and mince pies will be available.

There will be Christmas carols from 12 noon followed by REVOLVER playing live in the Patricia Room after the run.

For more details visit www.bateman.co.uk/events

Boston Santa Fun Run and Walk takes place on Sunday, December 11.

It starts in Central Park at 9am and finishes in the market place where festive stalls keep the magic flowing.

The event will follow whatever Government Covid guidelines are in place at the time

Festive music and fun will be provided by fEndeavour FM in Central Park from 9am, where there will be a warm-up from Vicki and the V-Fitness team.

The festive photo frame returns thanks to our Elfie Selfies and free photos for you to save from Sports / Action Photographer David Dales. All proceeds raised from this event helps the community in Boston and the surrounding villages.

To enter visit theentrypoint.co.uk.

Lincoln Santa Fun Run and Walk takes place on Sunday December 18.

The 17th annual event, it starts at 11am

Entrants have the choice of wearing a suit or not and one or two laps.

The route starts in Castle Square and finishes in the historic Minster Year near Medieval Bishops Palace.

This year’s featured charity is Edan Lincs, who will receive 50 per cent of the funds. The remainder will be donated to local charities.

To register and for sponsorship forms, visit lincolnsantafunrun.co.uk

The Great Sprout Scuttle, Candy Cane Canter and Rudolph’s Revenge! takes place at Normanby Hall Country Park on Sunday, December 18 at 11am.

A trail run in fantastic surroundings on a lovely course, there will be using a few elements from the annual adventure race, but no horse obstacles or climbing.

Courses are 5k and 10k option on the day, start times will vary. The 5k is the dog friendly event!

For more details visit the event page on Facebook.

Cleethorpe's Santa Stride is expected to attract 600 entrants in the family event on Sunday, December 18.

