Sean Matthews elected new leader of Lincolnshire County Council

Sean Matthews has been officially elected as the new leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reform UK group leader was sworn in during the council’s annual general meeting on Friday, May 23, and takes over from Martin Hill, who led the authority for 20 years under the Conservatives.

The leadership change follows the May 1, election, in which Reform UK, led nationally by Nigel Farage, secured a majority on the council. The party won 44 of the 70 available seats, including all seats in East Lindsey and Boston, and all but one in South Holland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Matthews told members: “I genuinely want a better community, I want a better county and I want a better country.

Coun Sean Mattews has been elected the new leader of Lincolnshire County Council

“I can absolutely say that being the leader of this council is the privilege of my life, and I know I speak for all of you when I say we are all incredibly proud to represent this incredible county.”

During the meeting, he unveiled his new cabinet, admitting that shortlisting members had been “challenging.”

He said: “What you get with Reform is real people with real-life experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His cabinet appointments are Councillor Rob Gibson – Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Community Engagement; Councillor Danny Brookes – Portfolio Holder for Environment; Councillor Tom Catton – Portfolio Holder for Resources; Councillor Michael Cheyne – Portfolio Holder for Highways; Councillor Steve Clegg – Portfolio Holder for Adult Care and Health; Councillor Liam Kelly – Portfolio Holder for Growth; Councillor Alex McGonigle – Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, and Councillor Natalie Oliver – Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services.

Outgoing leader Martin Hill wished his successor well, stating: “It is a great honour to be leader of this council, something I feel Mr Matthews will take very seriously.”

However, he warned of “difficult times” ahead, citing what he described as a government that is “hostile” towards rural areas.

He pointed to recent controversy over funding being diverted away from rural communities—such as the £9 million Rural Services Delivery Grant—while more support is being directed toward urban areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other members also took the opportunity to thank Coun Hill for his two decades of leadership.

Former Labour MP for Lincoln, Karen Lee, said: “His integrity is 100 per cent. He always did what he felt was right,” while acknowledging that they often disagreed politically.