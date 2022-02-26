Searby teen awarded for supporting those in need

Eve Woods, 13, received the 10-13 age category honour after showing inspirational community-minded spirit.
Her prize was a £250 tech voucher.
Eve was nominated by family friend Julie Andrew, who described the incredible lengths she goes to helping some of the most in-need and vulnerable people in the community.
Julie said: “Despite her own challenges due to dyslexia, Eve is incredible.
“She gives up many hours of her time volunteering for We Are One Poverty Alliance, including spending most weekends working at a food bank and soup kitchen for the homeless.
“Eve and her mum also arranged to collect food from a local food manufacturing company that was nearing its sell by date, for the charity to use.
“She ended up with soups, sauces and porridge pots which could all be used to support those in difficult circumstances. “
Julie continued: “Last year Eve also organised for friends and neighbours in her local village and surrounding areas, to donate Easter eggs so that people attending the food bank and homelessness shelter could each have one of their own. It resulted in a collection of 400 eggs!
“And during one of the lockdowns Eve also raised £650 for the charity through a sponsored bike ride, and she continues to look for opportunities to support this fantastic organisation.”
Eve, who is a head chorister with the Grimsby Minster choir, goes to a local school specialising in engineering to develop her skills and also attends marine cadets to work towards her aspirations of being a marine engineer.
Through the competition, The Nottingham sought to find young people who have demonstrated inspiring ways to further their education or boost career aspirations
The Nottingham’s head of people and development, Anne Leivers, said: “Eve, and our other winners, are positive examples of how dedicated and inspirational young people can make a positive contribution to their communities and achieve success through innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to support others. Our aim is that by showcasing their stories, and providing helpful resources and information about different careers through our online Career Academy, we can help and guide many others to achieve their ambitions too.”