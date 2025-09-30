“Not only do we have brand-new productions in 2026 but we are also celebrating our 90th birthday.”

Lucky artists to be chosen could follow in the footsteps of Stephen Mulhern, Nathan Connor and Laura-Dene Perryman.

The search is on for the next big talent to join the iconic Butlin’s Redcoats team.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists who get their big break could follow in the footsteps of Stephen Mulhern, Nathan Connor and Laura-Dene Perryman.

Redcoats have been the face of Butlin’s since 1936, entertaining millions of guests each year and creating magical memories that last a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becoming a Redcoat is an amazing opportunity and perfect first step into the entertainment industry, as the role develops skills in performing arts, presenting and DJ’ing through workshop-based coaching in the Redcoat Academy.

Technicians to Lighting Technicians and Stage Crew, there’s a range roles and opportunities available.

Ahead of the auditions this October, Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “We’re excited to start our UK-wide search for the best talents to join our incredible entertainment team in 2026. Butlin's is an amazing place for any up-and-coming, or experienced talent to develop their skills.

"The hugely successful Redcoat Academy is continuing in 2026 for our new Redcoats and is an excellent place for the newcomers to develop their all-round skills, from presenting and performing arts, to DJ’ing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether successful auditionees are taking their first steps into the industry as a world-famous Redcoat or progressing to the next step in their professional performance career as a vocalist, dancer or triple threat in our West End-quality shows, they’ll be joining Butlin’s at an exciting time.

“Not only do we have brand-new productions in 2026 but we are also celebrating our 90th birthday.”

On the day, auditionees just need to turn up and be ready to get stuck in. The audition will include interviews, team working activities and a dance section, alongside time for candidates to showcase a one-minute, entertaining showpiece of their choosing.

Open auditions are taking place on multiple dates:

Skegness - Skegness Butlin’s Skegness resort, Ingoldmells, Skegness – October 8 from 10:30am

Auditionees can pre-register at jobs.butlins.com/entertainment