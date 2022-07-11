West Lindsey District Council formally submitted an expression of interest in acquiring the site, which could contribute significantly to the ‘Levelling Up’ of economic and social outcomes across West Lindsey, Lincolnshire and beyond.

Should the council be successful in acquiring the site, the successful partner will be required to work with the council and take a lead in managing, master planning and regenerating the site.

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “The council is currently progressing plans for RAF Scampton. Using our experience of disposals of the past, the process to transition Scampton from RAF use to economic driver for Lincolnshire will be one that is held as an exemplar of best practice in years to come.

West Lindsey District Council is inviting bids from developers and investors to become a delivery partner for RAF Scampton.

“We have officially started our search for a delivery partner through a stage two procurement process. It is an exciting time for West Lindsey and I look forward to seeing our plans progress.”

The council’s expression of interest remains subject to a number of conditions. Work continues with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and the Council hopes to make a final decision in relation to the acquisition and appointment of partner by the end of the year.

The closure of RAF Scampton was announced by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in 2018 as part of cost cutting measures.

Since this time officers have worked closely with the community, MOD, the RAF and potential investors to understand opportunities for the future of the site.

As part of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, RAF Scampton has been identified as an ‘opportunity area’ and as such a new policy S74 was added to the draft Local Plan which requires the preparation of a masterplan in conjunction with, and for approval by, the district council prior to a planning application being submitted.