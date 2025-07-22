'Seaside vibes': Three weekends, two big music festivals for Skegness

Both events were organised by the team at the Hive nightclub complex on the seafront.

The Skegness Reggae & Ska Festival took place over July 4, 5 and 6 in the grounds of the Royal Hotel, which is also owned by the company.

Now firmly rooted as a highlight of the UK’s reggae and ska calendar, organisers said the festival turned out to be their biggest celebration yet, with over 4,000 people attending and sharing good vibes across the three-day event.

Main stage highlights included Strictly UB40, The Solebouncers, Tempo2000s, AC30s, Big Ship Alliance, with Xodus closing the weekend on Sunday with a very special tribute to Bob Marley & The Wailers.

The introduction of a second stage in 2024 has proved to be a much-loved addition to the weekend, as The Shack Shaker Sound System delivered ground-shaking classic reggae and ska tones across the Caribbean Food Village, played through their homemade authentic sound system.

Craig Cresswell, General Manager of The Hive, said: “Social media reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with content from this year’s show going viral across multiple platforms—only bolstering the event’s visibility to newcomers for 2026.”

Solebouncers frontman Dylan James commented: “The Skegness Reggae and Ska Festival is one of our favourite events. We have witnessed the event get better and better every year. It’s well-organised and always an awesome crowd.”

Next year’s ticket registration is now live at www.ReggaeSkeggy.co.uk

The Hive & BeachFestUK joined forces to deliver a weekend of live music and beach sports.on July 18 to 19.

“Our beach truly is a special location for a family-friendly festival,” said Craig.

Live music kicked off under full sun on Friday with a full crowd and tributes to Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Westlife & ABBA. Special guests were The Dance Monkeys, who made the trip all the way from the Canary Islands.

Saturday morning marked the start of the UK Beach Soccer Championships, with over 150 teams competing—from U8s all the way up to adult male and female divisions. Midday brought the BeachFest Celebrity Soccer Charity Event, raising funds for the Lincolnshire & Notts Air Ambulance, with special guests Callum Best, Cal the Dragon, Ricky Groves, Moziah Pinder & Jamie Clarke—Head of England’s Paralympic Football Team—taking to the sand for a showcase match against local football enthusiasts.

A soggy Saturday afternoon kicked off the music festivities with tributes to Taylor Swift & Bob Marley, eventually moving into lucky clear skies for covers from Arctic Monkeys, Maroon 5, The Prodigy & Pendulum.

Sadly the message that Skegness seems to have its own microclimate didn’t reach some of the punters. Craig said: “We were very lucky with the weather on Saturday, but the outgoing weather forecast of rain and thunderstorms put many who had bought tickets off making their journey to the Saturday lineup.

“However, the attendance was a real family affair across the weekend, with a fantastic seaside vibe that is Skegness.

“The Hive would like to thank everyone involved in delivering the duo of festivals.

“Our ongoing aim has always been to attract more visitors to our amazing resort—and we’ve done just that.

“100% independently funded, these two events are estimated to have brought over £800,000 into the local economy through local businesses, accommodation, and hospitality.

“To the local authorities, our team, BeachFestUK and every single resident—thank you for helping make it all possible. Skegness, you’ve been absolutely fantastic.”

1 . Seaside vibes A little rain can't stop the fun at BeachFest. Photo: Mark Mason

2 . Photo by: (www.MarkMasonPhotography.co.uk) View from the stage at BeachFest in Skegness. Photo: Mark Mason

3 . Photo by: (www.MarkMasonPhotography.co.uk) Enjoying seaside vibes at BeachFest. Photo: Mark Mason