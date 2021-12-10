Seasonal celebrations bring smiles to all ages in Market Rasen

Market Rasen Christmas Market EMN-210512-220037001

Friday night’s switch-on countdown was led by children from Market Rasen Primary School, who also entered with some seasonal songs, while Saturday saw the market place and Festival Hall filled with stalls.

However, all good plans have the potential of going wrong and Market Rasen’s 2021 events were no exception.

Friday night’s planned laser display did not take place, due to last-minute unforeseen circumstances, and then there was heavy rain on Saturday afternoon, something that could not be controlled.

However, until the weather dampened things down on Saturday afternoon the town’s car parks were full, with both visitors to the events and shoppers at the local Independent businesses enjoying free parking for the day, thanks to West Lindsey District Council who had abandoned charges for the day.

Town mayor, district and county councillor, Stephen Bunney raised everyone for coming together to make the event happen.

He said: “Since the beginning of lockdown 20 months ago local residents have stepped up and shown their neighbourliness and friendliness to each other – carrying out shopping, prescription collection, providing food, hot meals, companionship and all sorts of other help.

“My thanks go to all these people and the groups which undertook the organisation of the activities around town – MRAG, Lions, Rotary, Round Table, Market Rasen Churches – through their tremendous voluntary efforts our community was kept going and thrived.

“I would also like to acknowledge the efforts put in by those independent food and essential goods who kept local people stocked with food and supplies during the period when shopping was not an easy activity for many.

“Without you all Market Rasen would have been a far poorer and unhappier place in which to live.”

He continued: “This sense of positive community shone through this weekend at the various events held over Rasen’s 2021 Christmas Celebrations.

“The switching on of the lights – with the primary school singing carols and The Rotary Club cooking burgers –the Market Rasen Town Council and St Thomas’ Christmas Market, the Lions’ Craft Fair in The Festival Hall, the library’s Macmillan coffee morning, the Methodist Church Christmas event and Middle Rasen Village Hall Christmas fair.

“Thank you to everyone involved for your hard work and efforts over the days.

“I look forward to seeing many of you who feel able to join in with the various community Christmas events over the next couple of weeks including: Friday December 10 Lions Christmas Quiz, Friday December 17 Christmas Carols around The Christmas Tree, Monday December 20 Market Rasen Churches Nativity Mime in The Market Square and culminating with the special visitor to The Market Square on Friday December 24 – Christmas eve.

“Also keep your eyes open for the Advent Lights Programme, organised by MRAG and for Santa’s sleigh trips around the town.”

