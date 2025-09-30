Seasonal dogs bans to lift on three East Lindsey beaches

Dogs will soon have some new places to explore as East Lidsey District Council lifts seasonal bans on three beaches..

East Lindsey District Council has given ‘a friendly heads-up’ that the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) dog ban on some of the coast’s beaches ends at midnight tonight (Tuesday, 30 September).

Starting tomorrow (Wednesday, 1 October) , all three beach ban restrictions at Skegness Central, Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea will be lifted, meaning dogs are welcome back on the beaches until 1 May 2026.

There are however several beaches – such as Saltfleetby Theddlethorpe Dunes, Chapel St Leonards Beach, Moggs Eye, and Ingoldmells Beach – are dog-friendly all year.

Away from the coast the city of Lincoln itself is considered dog-friendly, with places like Lincoln Cathedral welcoming dogs, and Lincoln Castle hosting special dog-friendly weekends.

The general advice is always look for signs or check the local council's website for specific restrictions before taking your dog to a beach or other public area.

Remember to keep your dog under control, especially in public, and be aware of any seasonal restrictions.