Seasonal dogs bans to lift on three East Lindsey beaches
East Lindsey District Council has given ‘a friendly heads-up’ that the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) dog ban on some of the coast’s beaches ends at midnight tonight (Tuesday, 30 September).
Starting tomorrow (Wednesday, 1 October) , all three beach ban restrictions at Skegness Central, Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea will be lifted, meaning dogs are welcome back on the beaches until 1 May 2026.
There are however several beaches – such as Saltfleetby Theddlethorpe Dunes, Chapel St Leonards Beach, Moggs Eye, and Ingoldmells Beach – are dog-friendly all year.
Away from the coast the city of Lincoln itself is considered dog-friendly, with places like Lincoln Cathedral welcoming dogs, and Lincoln Castle hosting special dog-friendly weekends.
The general advice is always look for signs or check the local council's website for specific restrictions before taking your dog to a beach or other public area.
Remember to keep your dog under control, especially in public, and be aware of any seasonal restrictions.