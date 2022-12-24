Seasonal message from Caistor Mayor

Where did 2022 go? Time certainly flies!

Caistor Mayor Jon Wright

I would like to say how proud I am to have served as mayor for a forth consecutive term, and my fellow Councillors for their tremendous work and commitment.

Some events that have been mothballed for the past two years due to Covid made a much needed return and impact!

Advertisement

Caistor Lions certainly pulled off the best BeerFestival to date and their annual firework event was, as always, spectacular. Their hard work is dovetailed into every event that happens in our town. We are beyond lucky to have them in our midst.

Despite trying times this year, the Caistor community spirit always remainspositive, and pulls us all through!

Advertisement

The Methodist Chapel will be open Christmas Day from 10.15am for drinks and nibbles if anyone wishes to come along.

Next year, the town will see Caistor in Bloom hitting it out of the park again and the 2-4 Market Place project coming to fruition, so exciting times ahead.

Advertisement

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and all the very best for 2023.

God Bless.

Advertisement