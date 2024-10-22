Second regional accolade for revamped hall in Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A revamped 19th century building in Boston has won a regional honour – again.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blenkin Memorial Hall, in Wormgate, was among the winners at this year’s Local Authority Building Control East Midlands Building Excellence Awards.

The event is held to recognise excellence in local authority building control, that is, matters relating to building regulations. Blenkin Memorial Hall – which dates back to 1893 – triumphed in the non-residential extension, alteration or conversion category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was recognised for a major refurbishment project at the site, involving internal and external improvements.

Now with another regional award to its name, the Blenkin Memorial Hall, Boston.

The revamp aimed to create a multi-functional community space, while being sympathetic to the building’s heritage.

It was made possible thanks to £810,000 from the Government-backed Towns Fund, as well as match funding.

On the project were: Soul Architects Ltd, Pinnacle Conservation Ltd, The Parish of Boston, Viridis Building Services Ltd, York Sills Ltd, and William Saunders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sarah Sharpe, portfolio holder for culture at Boston Borough Council, said: “The refurbishment of Blenkin Memorial Hall is a shining example of how we can honour our past while adapting historic buildings to meet the needs of the present community.

The hall's official opening by Princess Anne.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and care taken to preserve the hall’s rich heritage, ensuring it remains a vibrant part of Boston’s cultural landscape for generations to come.

"Congratulations to everyone involved in this remarkable project.”

This is the second award that the hall has won since work completed on the refurbishment. Earlier this year, mechanical engineering specialists Viridis Building Services Ltd was recognised at the Greater Lincolnshire Construction and Property Awards 2024 for their part in the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For enquiries relating to hiring out the space, email [email protected] or call on 01205 310929​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.