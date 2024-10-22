Second regional accolade for revamped hall in Boston
Blenkin Memorial Hall, in Wormgate, was among the winners at this year’s Local Authority Building Control East Midlands Building Excellence Awards.
The event is held to recognise excellence in local authority building control, that is, matters relating to building regulations. Blenkin Memorial Hall – which dates back to 1893 – triumphed in the non-residential extension, alteration or conversion category.
It was recognised for a major refurbishment project at the site, involving internal and external improvements.
The revamp aimed to create a multi-functional community space, while being sympathetic to the building’s heritage.
It was made possible thanks to £810,000 from the Government-backed Towns Fund, as well as match funding.
On the project were: Soul Architects Ltd, Pinnacle Conservation Ltd, The Parish of Boston, Viridis Building Services Ltd, York Sills Ltd, and William Saunders.
Coun Sarah Sharpe, portfolio holder for culture at Boston Borough Council, said: “The refurbishment of Blenkin Memorial Hall is a shining example of how we can honour our past while adapting historic buildings to meet the needs of the present community.
“This award is a testament to the dedication and care taken to preserve the hall’s rich heritage, ensuring it remains a vibrant part of Boston’s cultural landscape for generations to come.
"Congratulations to everyone involved in this remarkable project.”
This is the second award that the hall has won since work completed on the refurbishment. Earlier this year, mechanical engineering specialists Viridis Building Services Ltd was recognised at the Greater Lincolnshire Construction and Property Awards 2024 for their part in the project.
For enquiries relating to hiring out the space, email [email protected] or call on 01205 310929.