See community art works take shape at events in Horncastle and Wainfleet St Mary

Local residents have been invited to contribute to a stunning community mosaic.

An art project running across several market towns in Lincolnshire over the summer comes to its finale this weekend with projects in Horncastle and Wainfleet St Mary.

Funded by the East Lindsey Investment Fund, the initiative is part of a wider programme bringing art into market towns across the district.

Horncastle Art Aspirations, led by artists Rachael Clark-Harris and Nils Wilkinson., celebrates the town’s heritage and creativity, with participants of all ages helping to shape a lasting artwork that reflects the town’s spirit.

The mosaic is a colourful collaboration that will be displayed publicly, offering a lasting legacy of community pride and artistic expression.

Each town hosted three workshops, led by six talented artists working across different mediums — from ceramics and textiles to sound and mixed media during the summer holidays.

"We’ve seen lots of community participation already, with people of all ages getting involved,” said Kate Giffen, Place Officer (Market Towns), at East Lindsey District Council.

"The workshopshave been really well supported by local councillors and community groups.

“It’s been a fantastic way to gather local views and ideas in a creative and informal setting.

"People have been sharing stories, memories, and hopes for their towns, which are feeding directly into the final artworks.”

These pieces will either be installed in a specific area of each town or go on tour to reach wider audiences. The whole programme is funded by ELIF and is shaping up to be a really positive, collaborative celebration of local identity and will feed into our V&V work.

You can see the mosaic take shape in the Tennnyson Room at the Horncastle Community Centre, Manor House Street. from 9.30am until 3pm.

There is also another workshop at Wainfleet St Mary’s Village Show on Sunday with Emma Chippendale from 1pm, where she is gathering people to make a painted mural.