Register
BREAKING
Revellers saw in the New Year near the Christmas tree in Wragby market place.Revellers saw in the New Year near the Christmas tree in Wragby market place.
Revellers saw in the New Year near the Christmas tree in Wragby market place.

Seeing the New Year in at Wragby

​It is an age-old tradition to ‘see in’ the New Year and that is just what people did across the area.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 07:06 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 07:07 GMT

​At Wragby, the New Year revellers spent the evening of New Year’s Eve celebrating in the village’s pubs.

Then, as midnight approached, it was time to gather in the market place, where it has become a tradition, to bring in the New Year.

Wragby photographer, John Edwards was there to capture some of the celebrations.

.

1. Celebrating at The Ivy in Wragby

. Photo: John Edwards

.

2. Celebrating at The Ivy in Wragby

. Photo: John Edwards

.

3. Celebrating at The Ivy in Wragby

. Photo: John Edwards

.

4. Celebrating at The Ivy in Wragby

. Photo: John Edwards

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page