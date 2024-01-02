Seeing the New Year in at Wragby
It is an age-old tradition to ‘see in’ the New Year and that is just what people did across the area.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 07:06 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 07:07 GMT
At Wragby, the New Year revellers spent the evening of New Year’s Eve celebrating in the village’s pubs.
Then, as midnight approached, it was time to gather in the market place, where it has become a tradition, to bring in the New Year.
Wragby photographer, John Edwards was there to capture some of the celebrations.
