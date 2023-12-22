A ‘selfless’ Skegness RNLI volunteer has been rewarded a special medal for 30 years of service.

David 'Wiggy' Sellers receiving his 30 Year Medal from LOM, Paul Simpson

David 'Wiggy' Sellers has has been an integral part of Skegness RNLI since joining in the 1990s.

Over the years he has shown skills, aptitude and commitment, progressing through the volunteer ranks to become an qualified all-weather lifeboat mechanic on the Mersey class lifeboat at Skegness, The Lincolnshire Poacher.

He held this volunteer position until his operational seagoing retirement, ensuring the safety, plant operation and readiness of lifeboats for numerous exercises and service launches.

David 'Wiggy' Sellers on his last launch on the Mersey class lifeboat.

In addition to his service at Skegness, Wiggy extended his expertise as a relief mechanic across the North region of the United Kingdom for the charity. His remit spanned from Skegness to Hoylake, where he provided cover and support to stations during periods of absence. He was a qualified Relief Mechanic on various all-weather lifeboats, including the Mersey, Trent, and Severn classes.

Following his retirement from operational sea-going duties, Wiggy still wanted to contribute his time, knowledge and experience in other critical volunteer station roles.

He continued to volunteer as one of the station's Deputy Launch Authorities alongside then Lifeboat Operations Manager Alan Fisher, a role crucial for the safe authorisation of RNLI lifeboat launches.

His final role, until his retirement in 2023, was the Lifeboat Boathouse Manager, where he oversaw the maintenance and operational readiness of the lifeboat facilities at Skegness.

Wiggy received a special medal at the the station's Christmas Party, ,recognising his three decades of selfless service from Lifeboat Operations Manager Paul Simpson. He is also set to receive a retirement vellum from the charity, honouring his years of voluntary service.

Brad Johnson, Lifeboat Press Officer, expressed his admiration and gratitude for Wiggy's service: “David 'Wiggy' Sellers is not just a fellow volunteer, but a symbol of unwavering dedication and kindness.

"His 30 years of voluntary service have been marked by incredible knowledge, leadership, and a significant commitment to saving lives at sea. We are immensely grateful for his service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”