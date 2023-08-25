Tickets have gone on sale for The Sensational 60’s Experience 60th anniversary tour which comes to Skegness in November.

The Swinging Blue Jeans are coming to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

With a brand-new production for 2023, the musical phenomenon the sixties at 60 promises a festival of nostalgia.

Whether you go along to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, this is the show to see.

Legends of the 60’s will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

The show stars:

DOZY BEAKY MICK & TICH: In 1964 the music scene was lit up with arrival of Dave Dee Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich. By 1966 on a massive roll the band were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52. In Germany alone in 1967, record sales outsold The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. Hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu.

THE FORTUNES: Hailing from Birmingham England, the band first came into prominence in 1963 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential Pirate Radio Station of the same name. Other classics include, Storm

In A Teacup and You’ve Got Your Troubles.

THE SWINGING BLUE JEANS: The SBJ’s have a history that spans back to the early 1960’s. The band’s first big hit single ‘Hippy Hippy Shake’ was released in 1963. Other hits were soon to follow and ‘You’re No Good, ‘Good Golly Miss Molly and ‘Don’t Make Me Over’ have been the bedrock of the bands memorable live performances.

STEVE ELLIS: In 1967 Love Affair moved to CBS records and Steve’s life was about to change forever. With the move brought the band to the forefront of the UK music scene with their first single the evergreen No: 1 hit “Everlasting Love”.

VANITY FARE: Formed in 1966, the British pop/rock group famously known for such hits as, I Live For The Sun, Early In The Morning and the worldwide classic, “Hitchin A Ride” which scored the band a number one on the Billboard 100 in the USA.